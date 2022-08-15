Peanut Butter Bowl logo. Peanut Butter Bowl is a series of Texas high school football games where we collect peanut butter at the games as well as online donations to give to local non-profit organizations that feed hungry children or adults.

SAN ANTONIO – Even before the first ball is snapped this high school football season, opposing teams are teaming up to overpower a single opponent — hunger.

Each year, since 2016, high school football teams in and around the San Antonio area, have dedicated their week 1 game to fighting hunger by participating in a competition called the Peanut Butter Bowl.

The Peanut Butter Bowl was developed by Steve Teel, following an interview with Daily Bread Ministries for his podcast, Very Bold.

During this interview, Teel learned that Daily Bread Ministries, like many other food distributing organizations, collected and delivered food to aid the thousands of children and families facing food insecurity.

Teel says during the tour, he remembers seeing an area with a lot of peanut butter, “I asked who it was for and if they needed more.”

It so happened that ‘they’ — Snack Pak 4 Kids — actually could use more peanut butter and at that moment, Steve had a strong desire to help.

“I felt I needed to do something with this information. It felt like a higher calling,” Teel said.

Armed with what he had learned from his interview and an idea, Steve captured the interest of his great friend and high school football coach, Ron Rittimann and the Peanut Butter Bowl was devised.

For Teel and everyone involved, the purpose is bigger than the game.

“Even if we lost a game, someone still wins,” Teel said.

Since its inception, the Peanut Butter Bowl, organized by Very Bold Ministries, has collected 95 thousand jars worth of peanut butter. This high school football competition continues to expand and gain momentum each year.

In 2016, the Peanut Butter Bowl started with just two San Antonio teams, Johnson and Brandeis. Since then, it’s grown to more than two dozen teams across the state.

Here’s how it works:

Teams agree to participate in the Peanut Butter Bowl

Schools collect donations of peanut butter and funds to donate to a local hunger relief organization

The school with the most donations will win the Peanut Butter Bowl Champions Cup

Learn more about the Peanut Butter Bowl and find out how you can donate online, even if you’re not attending a game.

KSAT Community is proud to spotlight the Peanut Butter Bowl and its continued commitment and contributions to our community.

Here’s the official list of the 2022 Peanut Butter Bowl games:

Thursday, August 25 Peanut Butter Bowls

MacArthur Brahmas vs Marshall Rams, Farris Stadium 7 p.m.

Akins vs Hays, Shelton Stadium 7 p.m.

Flour Bluff Hornets vs Boerne Greyhounds, Boerne ISD Stadium 7 p.m.

New Braunfels Unicorns vs Denton Ryan Raiders, Crusader Stadium UMHB Belton, 7 p.m.

Cigarroa Toros vs Zapata Hawks, Shirley Field, 7p.m.

Friday, August 26 Peanut Butter Bowls

Alamo Heights Mules vs Seguin Matadors, Matador Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Hutto Hippos vs San Marcos Rattlers, Rattler Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Mavericks vs Clemens Buffaloes, Lehnhoff Stadium, 7 p.m.

O’Connor Panthers vs Brandeis Broncos, Alamodome, 7 p.m.

Stevens Falcons vs Churchill Chargers, Comalander Stadium, 7 p.m.

Harlan Hawks vs East Central Hornets, East Central Stadium, 7 p.m.

Bowie Bulldogs vs Vista Ridge Rangers, Gupton Stadium, 7 p.m.

Victoria East Titans vs Taft Raiders, Gustafson Stadium, 7 p.m.

Clark Cougars vs Johnson Jaguars, Shelton Stadium, 7 p.m.

Warren vs Laredo United (Activity)

LEE Volunteers vs Sotomayor Wildcats, Farris Stadium, 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles vs Canyon, Canyon Cougar Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown Eagles vs Copperas Cove Bulldawgs, Bulldawg Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Wimberley Texans vs Canyon Lake Hawks, Hawks Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial (SA) Patriots vs Harlandale Indians, Harlandale Football Stadium, 7 p.m.

Edinburg North vs Edinburg Vela

LBJ Wolves Coach vs Martin Tigers, Shirley Field, 7 p.m.

Laredo South vs Boerne Champion, Boerne ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.

Nixon Mustangs vs Corpus Christi Ray Texan, Buccaneer Stadium, 7 p.m.

Brady Bulldogs vs Comanche Indians, Indian Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

McCollum Cowboys vs South San Bobcats, South San Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lanier Voks vs Floresville Tigers, Eschenburg Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lytle Pirates vs Jefferson Mustangs, Alamo Stadium, 7 p.m.

Edison Golden Bears vs Kennedy Rockets, Edgewood Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Burbank Bulldogs vs Southwest Legacy Titans, Von Ormy, 7 p.m.

Southwest Dragons vs Lockhart Lions, Lion Stadium, 7 p.m.

Memorial Minutemen vs Devine Warhorse, Warhorse Stadium

Saturday, August 27 Peanut Butter Bowl