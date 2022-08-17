A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area.

Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.

The TEA on Monday said 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year based on performances on the STAAR tests, improvements on those scores, and efforts on “closing the gap” for disadvantaged students.

Districts or schools that received the Not Rated score will be spared from sanctions this school year because this was the first ratings since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The accountability ratings for charter districts in Bexar County and surrounding counties are below. To see the ratings for traditional public school districts, click here.

To view the 2022 accountability ratings for other districts and campuses across Texas, visit TXschools.gov.

Charter schools in Bexar County:

Charter schools in counties surrounding Bexar:

