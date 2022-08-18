1 smashed sheriff’s car window, 2 attempted escapes land 3 women in jail

Deputies made the final arrest after an 18-yeaer-old woman drove onto a sidewalk while trying to get away.

SAN ANTONIO – Three women are in jail facing criminal charges after a wild incident in West Bexar County early Thursday morning that left a sheriff’s patrol vehicle with damage.

According to a captain with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was responding to a home, located in the 10100 block of Round Ridge where an assault had just occurred.

BCSO: Assault in West Bexar County leads to 3 arrests after women smash patrol vehicle window, try to flee

He says there was a report after 3:30 a.m. that an 18-year-old woman inside the home allegedly had beaten her boyfriend with a Mason jar.

As the deputy arrived, that woman was leaving the area with two female friends who had come to pick her up in a car.

A pile of smashed glass from a deputy's SUV sits in the middle of a neighborhood street. (KSAT 12 News)

The deputy believes one of them picked up an object and smashed the back window on his patrol vehicle.

The captain says the deputy then went after the women and also called in a description of their car.

Investigators are still trying to figure out which of the three women smashed the patrol car window. (KSAT 12 News)

Another deputy spotted the car on Shaenfield Road, not far from Wildhorse Parkway.

As he attempted to take all three into custody, he says the 18-year-old assault suspect slipped out of her handcuffs and jumped back into the car.

It came to a stop when she drove onto a sidewalk just outside the Wildhorse Vista subdivision.

Deputies took her back into custody at that time.

They say the man who was the victim of the original assault suffered minor injuries.