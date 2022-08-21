93º

TxDOT employee hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on highway

SAPD responded to the scene

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A TxDOT employee is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the highway Sunday morning.

At 2:55 a.m., a truck operator working under the TxDOT Hero Roadside Assistance Program helped in closing off Loop 410 near Marbach Road, due to a separate accident.

A driver traveling southbound on Loop 410 did not switch lanes in time, hitting the employee, according to SAPD.

The driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication.

Taken to an area hospital, the employee remains in critical condition, said SAPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

