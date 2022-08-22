79º

Driver checking on SUV hit by passing vehicle along Interstate 35 on Northeast Side

The vehicle that hit the woman then fled

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who stopped along Interstate 35 to check on her SUV was struck by a passing vehicle on Monday morning.

San Antonio police said the incident happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound access road of I-35 near Dunn Road, which is north of Rittiman Road.

Police said the woman initially parked and exited her SUV because she hit a guard rail.

As she was checking on the damage to her SUV, she was hit by a silver vehicle. The driver of that silver vehicle did not stop to render aid.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

