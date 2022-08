A woman was hit by a vehicle in the 900 block of Bandera Road late Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the woman walked onto the lanes in the 900 block of Bandera Road at 11:20 p.m. Sunday and was struck by a passing car.

She was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver did stop to render aid, police said. That driver was not intoxicated and is not expected to face any charges.

Read also: