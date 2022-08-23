San Antonio woman threatened to shoot ex-boyfriend, his students at Del Rio school, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and the kids he teaches in Del Rio, according to police.

Yvette Nicole Gonzalez, 32, threatened the man several times via phone call and text message earlier this month, Del Rio police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The man told police about the messages, as she threatened to shoot him and his students at Del Rio High School, police said.

The city police contacted authorities with the San Felip Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District, and officers were sent to the high school as a precaution.

The man told police that Gonzalez lived in San Antonio and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police said she was taken into custody on Aug. 18 in San Antonio.

She is facing a charge of making a false alarm or report, police said.

“It is alleged the defendant initiated, communicated a report or emergency knowing it was false or baseless that would cause action by an agency that deals with emergencies, placing a person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury,” the news release states.

