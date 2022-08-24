Alamo Heights football players suspended for 2 games, 1 student taken to ER following alleged hazing incident, sources say

An unspecified number of Alamo Heights varsity football players have been suspended for two games in connection with an alleged hazing incident that landed one victim in a hospital emergency room, sources told KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons.

The source could not confirm how many players were suspended and said the alleged incident involved junior players who made varsity for the first time. One of those players suffered skin burns to his lower body and required hospital care, the source said.

A spokesman for the Alamo Heights Police Department told KSAT 12 Sports that the incident is an “open investigation” and they are looking into all details of the hazing incident.

AHISD Director of Communications Julie Ann Matonis released the following statement regarding the incident:

Last week, the District received multiple messages through our anonymous tip line regarding safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team. The alleged incident did not take place on AHISD property nor was it during school hours.

District administrators and coaches had no knowledge of any allegations prior to receiving the reports. The District immediately investigated the matter thoroughly and took appropriate action. Because of student confidentiality laws, the District is prohibited from sharing any additional information.

Our students are held to high standards of behavior through our student code of conduct and any allegation of misconduct is taken seriously. We understand there are rumors circulating in the community and would caution everyone against jumping to conclusions.

Alamo Heights ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Ron Rittimann released the following statement:

We have a responsibility to the young men on our football team that goes well beyond what happens on the field. We celebrate their successes when it’s appropriate to do so, but we also must help them learn from their poor choices. We will move forward as a team and continue the important job in developing the character of these young men.

Alamo Heights will open the new football season on the road Friday against the Seguin Matadors.

