New surveillance video shows suspect in shooting of Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters

Three storefronts had damage after shooting

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Jessie Degollado, Reporter

Surveillance video shows someone on a motorcycle firing shots at the Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters in the 1800 block of Fredericksburg Road on Aug. 23, 2022. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a new video showing a suspect shooting at the West Side headquarters of the county’s Democratic party and then speeding away.

Investigators say someone with a firearm or possibly a BB gun, drove past the 1800 block of Fredericksburg Road and fired shots at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

A front floor-to-ceiling window at the Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters was shattered as was a window at Panaderia Jimenez Mexican Bakery. A third storefront— the campaign offices for District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Peter Sakai, the Democratic candidate for Bexar County judge — had a small hole at the bottom of its front window.

No one was injured during the shooting.

“I am deeply disturbed by this act of political violence,” Gonzales said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Investigators are still working to determine whether it was politically motivated or a random act of violence.

Monica Alcantara, the Bexar County Democratic chair, said party workers have been harassed recently.

She said messages, which are “not pleasant,” have been left on vehicle windows, volunteers and workers have been followed when they leave, people have barged in yelling at them, and flags supporting former President Trump have been found on their doorstep.

The BCSO is requesting anyone with information who may know who this suspect is to please contact BCSO at 210-335-6000, you can remain anonymous.

Watch surveillance video from nearby businesses:

