New security, dispatch system has San Antonio ISD police feeling prepared for new school year

San Antonio ISD is going into its first full school year with a new state-of-the-art security system.

SAN ANTONIO – As students return to the classroom, the priority is to keep them safe. School districts across the state are upgrading security measures, including San Antonio ISD.

It’ll be the first full school year for the district with San Antonio ISD’s state-of-the-art security system, Symphony. The dispatch system lives up to its name by how it can orchestrate communication between law enforcement.

“If we do need to be on one channel, that can be done with this system by a push of a button. It’ll integrate SAPD or Bexar County or any constable into our channel, or SAPD can integrate us into their system,” said SAISD Police Capt. Armando Olguin.

Olguin said fast and clear communication is just one of the upgrades. Their surveillance system has motion censored cameras with facial recognition technology. The district’s dispatch and command center has a 24-hour, 365-day crew that monitors security.

“Monitor threats, calls for service, after-hour calls that could affect the school, and we have additional patrol overnight and in the middays that respond to those calls,” Olguin said.

SAISD’s Symphony system is equipped with a live look of all campuses and surrounding areas, a few local headlines, a power outage map, and the ability to sync different agencies’ radios to the same frequency.

Olguin said the security system is the latest addition to several safety measures already in place.

“It’s a constant reevaluation of systems in place with things that we can upgrade and make a better, safer environment for our students,” Olguin said.

