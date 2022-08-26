Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Dog Day with doggie doughnuts

Give your four-legged family member the gift of doughnuts this National Dog Day, August 26th!

SAN ANTONIO – National Dog Day is Friday and Krispy Kreme is celebrating with special doggie doughnuts.

Pamper your pooch with limited-time baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes.

Huds and Toke Pty Ltd make the doughnuts in a company-owned fully HACCP (Food Safe) Accredited facility based in Queensland, Australia, according to Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut shop listed the following ingredients for the treats:

Whole Wheat Flour, Peanut Butter (Peanuts (90%), Sugar, Vegetable Fat, Salt), Canola Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar (Acetice Acid), Non Fat Dry Milk, Maltodextrin, Sodium Bicarbonate, Tapioca Starch, Potato starch, Dried Ground Carob, Guar Gum, Calcium Carbonate, Sprinkles (Sugar, Thickener (Wheat, 1422), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat, Emulsifier (322), Naturally Derived Color Added (160a, 163, 162, 100) Spirulina Extract), Color Added from - Beetroot, Turmeric.

These treats are intended as a snack and are not formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal.

Krispy Kreme will be offering the treats at participating stores.

The cookies are hard and older dogs or dogs with fragile teeth may find them difficult to chew.

They do not require refrigeration and last up to 12 months.

Click here to view participating Krispy Kreme locations.

