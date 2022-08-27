95º

LIVE

Local News

Regal Cinemas to offer discounted tickets for National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day is September 3

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Movies, Regal Cinemas, National Cinema Day
Regal Cinemas: Cinema Day Special (Regal Cinemas)

SAN ANTONIO – To celebrate National Cinema Day, Regal Cinemas in San Antonio will be offering a special discounted rate for all its movies.

According to Regal Cinemas, movies on September 3 will cost three dollars regardless of time or movie type, including 3D and RPX.

Theatres are expected to open earlier, giving ample time to enjoy movies!

Regal Theatres hopes to make the special an annual event. Find a theatre near you HERE.

Also on KSAT

Meet the 12 recipients of the KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship

Web extras: Scenes from the KSAT Insider VIP party, full halftime band performances

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email