Regal Cinemas to offer discounted tickets for National Cinema Day

SAN ANTONIO – To celebrate National Cinema Day, Regal Cinemas in San Antonio will be offering a special discounted rate for all its movies.

According to Regal Cinemas, movies on September 3 will cost three dollars regardless of time or movie type, including 3D and RPX.

Theatres are expected to open earlier, giving ample time to enjoy movies!

Regal Theatres hopes to make the special an annual event. Find a theatre near you HERE.

