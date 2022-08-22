Meet the 12 recipients of the KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship

For their participation in the KSAT Pigskin Classic, KSAT 12 is awarding 2 students from each of the six schools a $4,000 scholarship.

The inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 27 at the Alamodome with six local high school football teams facing off. (General admission and VIP tickets are still available.)

But the event is more than just a full day of high school football and bands — the event is also helping 12 local students pay for college.

Ad

For their participation in the KSAT Pigskin Classic, KSAT 12 is awarding two students from each of the six schools a $4,000 scholarship.

The recipients range from the football players themselves to the musicians and performers participating in the halftime shows.

Meet the KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship recipients in the videos below:

Brennan High School - Scholarship recipients are Raymon Saldaña and Oliver Arredondo

Brennan High School marching band member Raymon Saldaña and football player Oliver Arredondo are two of the twelve recipients of the 2022 KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship.

Raymon Saldaña is a member of the Brennan High School marching band. His favorite musician is Michael Jackson. “If I could be anyone for one day, I’d be Tom Hanks,” said Saldaña.

Oliver Arredondo is a football player on the Brennan High School football team. His favorite musician is Kanye West. “If I could be anyone for one day, I’d be Steve Harvey,” said Arredondo.

Johnson High School - Scholarship recipients are Kadence Howell and Jonathan Conway

Johnson High School marching band member Kadence Howell and football player Jonathan Conway are two of the twelve recipients of the 2022 KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship.

Kadence Howell is a member of the Johnson High School marching band. Her favorite musical act is ABBA. “If I could be anyone for one day, I’d be Billie Eilish,” said Howell.

Jonathan Conway is a football player on the Johnson High School football team. His favorite musician is Lil Baby. Conway said his hero is his dad.

Ad

Judson High School - Scholarship recipients are Salomé Valencia-Ramirez and Mia Martinez

Judson High School mariachi band member Salomé Valencia-Ramirez and theater arts student Mia Martinez are two of the twelve recipients of the 2022 KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship.

Salomé Valencia-Ramirez is a fine arts musician with the Judson High School band. She loves Taylor Swift and Morat and said her mom is her all-time hero. Valencia-Ramirez moved to Texas from Colombia about one year ago.

Mia Martinez is part of the theater program at Judson High School. She wants to be an audio/visual technician for concerts and her dream school is the University of Texas at Austin.

Reagan High School - Scholarship recipients are Andrew Ermis and Elana Galindo

Reagan High School baseball and football player Andrew Ermis and marching band member Elana Galindo are two of the twelve recipients of the 2022 KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship.

Andrew Ermis is a member of the Reagan High School baseball and football teams. He has a sister and a twin brother and says his hero is his mom.

Elana Galindo plays the clarinet in the Reagan High School marching band. She can speak Japanese and hopes to study abroad after graduation.

Smithson Valley High School - Scholarship recipients are T.J. Hunt and Jackie Nuñez

Smithson Valley High School football player T.J. Hunt and marching band member Jackie Nuñez are two of the twelve recipients of the 2022 KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship.

T.J. Hunt is a member of the Smithson Valley football team. His favorite musician is NBA Youngboy and his all-time hero is his dad.

Jackie Nuñez is the drum major for the Smithson Valley High School marching band. Her favorite musical act is Rex Orange County and her all-time hero is her dad.

Ad

Steele High School - Scholarship recipients are Leshaun Nelson and Edmarrion Contreras

Steele High School marching band member Leshaun Nelson and football player Edmarrion Contreras are two of the twelve recipients of the 2022 KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship.

Leshaun Nelson is a member of the Steele High School marching band. His favorite musician is Khalid. “If I could be anyone for one day, I’d be Mr. Deater,” said Nelson. Steven Deater is the band director for Steele High School.

Edmarrion Contreras is a first-team all-district wide receiver for the Steele High School football team. His favorite musician is Lil Durk. He is an aspiring veterinarian and owns a pet monkey.

Related: