6 local high school bands will drum up excitement at the KSAT Pigskin halftime show

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is set to kick off on Aug. 27 at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO – What’s that sound? It’s the boom of the bands getting ready for the inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic, which is set to showcase three high school football games on Aug. 27 at the Alamodome. (Ticket info here.)

In addition to the six local high school football teams, six bands will be performing at halftime. All games will be broadcast on KSAT 12 and on KSAT.com, including the halftime shows.

KSAT will feature portions of every band and dance team performance on air for viewers who can’t watch the spectacle in person.

For the diehard marching band fans, KSAT will have a separate stream on the website Aug. 27 that will capture all the halftime action on the field.

Brennan, Johnson, Judson, Reagan, Smithson Valley and Steele high school bands will perform at the Pigskin Classic halftime show.

Anticipated halftime show windows are:

Halftime Game 1 will be 12:45 – 1:05 p.m. between Smithson Valley and Reagan high schools.

Halftime Game 2 will be 4:45 – 5:05 p.m. between Judson and Johnson high schools.

Halftime Game 3 will be 8:45 – 9:05 p.m. between Steele and Brennan high schools.

SA Live hosts Fiona Gorostiza and Mike Osterhage will be hosting the halftime show and you’ll also see an appearance from KSAT Community Correspondent Jennifer Struski.

Multiple KSAT Pigskin Classic scholarship winners will also be announced during the halftime show. There will be two winners from each of the six schools who receive $4,000 a piece.

As for the band performances — some band directors are being mum about the big event but promise a great show.

“You will have to see for yourself. It is going to be a very exciting and unique show that engages with all audience members! People will walk away feeling moved by our student’s performance,” Associate Director of Bands at Ronald Reagan High School Katherine Fehr told KSAT.

Fehr said students juggle academic and work responsibilities along with attending after-school rehearsals to learn and perfect the show.

Jarrett Lipman, Director of Bands at Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson High School, told KSAT that Johnson’s performance will be called “Out There: From the outside, looking in.” Songs in the performance will include “Rocket Man” by Elton John, among others.

Claudia Taylor "Lady Bird" Johnson High School band (Jarrett Lipman)

Director of Bands at William J. Brennan High School, Thomas Kober, said the band at Brennan is still finalizing plans for their portion of the show but they’ve got some great ideas lined up.

“We will either present a spirit show or a portion of our competition program entitled ‘City of Lights,’” he said.

William J. Brennan High School band. (Thomas Kober)

All three band directors said they are looking forward to the upcoming season, which includes multiple state competitions, including Bands of America.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit ksat.com/big-game-coverage/ for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.

General admission tickets are already on sale and can be purchased at all Las Palapas locations around San Antonio. All sports fans ages 3 and older must have a ticket.