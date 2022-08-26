Extra angles: KSAT Pigskin Classic halftime band performance, KSAT Insider VIP party

Get ready for a full day of local high school football at the Alamodome with the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Six football teams from around San Antonio will be participating in the Aug. 27 extravaganza, including Brennan, Johnson, Judson, Reagan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools.

KSAT Insider VIP Party

Hundreds of KSAT Insiders are watching the games from the best seat in the house - a VIP party in the Alamodome press box.

They are joined by several KSAT 12 reporters, anchors and staff and have access to special surprises.

Peek into the party and sign up to become a KSAT Insider for free.

6 local high school bands will drum up excitement during halftime show

In addition to the six local high school football teams, six bands will be performing at halftime.

KSAT will feature portions of every band and dance team performance on air for viewers who can’t watch the spectacle in person.

Brennan, Johnson, Judson, Reagan, Smithson Valley and Steele high school bands will perform at the KSAT Pigskin Classic halftime show.

You can watch the full performances here during halftime.

How to watch KSAT Pigskin Classic

All three games will be broadcast live:

Tickets

A $15 general admission ticket is good for admission to any or all of the three games.

Tickets can also be purchased at the southwest box office at the Alamodome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday.

On the day of the game, tickets can be purchased at both the northeast and southeast box offices at the Alamodome starting at 9:30 a.m.

A few VIP tickets are still available.

Schedule

10:30 a.m. - Doors open

11:30 a.m. - Kickoff for Smithson Valley vs. Reagan

3:30 p.m. - Kickoff for Judson vs. Johnson

7:30 p.m. - Kickoff for Steele vs. Brennan

Here’s what to know about attending the event.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit ksat.com/big-game-coverage/ for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.

Vote for player of the game

Fans will be able to vote for who they think will be named player of the game in each of three games to be played during the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Pick the correct player from any Pigskin Classic game today and you’ll win a pair of tickets to a 2023 San Antonio Gunslingers Home Game

Valid entries will also be registered for a chance to win the grand prize, a $10,000 Home Makeover Package, with the winner named at the end of the season.

Cast your vote by clicking here.

