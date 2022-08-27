Two hospitalized, two in custody after shooting at Southeast apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between neighbors ended in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex.

On Saturday at 3:45 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an apartment complex located at 3203 Bolmore Street in reference to a shooting.

A man and woman were shot just outside their home by two individuals.

According to SAPD, the woman was grazed on the head by a bullet, while the man was shot in his chest.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

SAPD later located the suspects, taking them into custody.