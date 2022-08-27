85º

Two hospitalized, two in custody after shooting at Southeast apartment complex

Police say the shooting started after an argument

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to shooting on Southeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between neighbors ended in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex.

On Saturday at 3:45 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an apartment complex located at 3203 Bolmore Street in reference to a shooting.

A man and woman were shot just outside their home by two individuals.

According to SAPD, the woman was grazed on the head by a bullet, while the man was shot in his chest.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

SAPD later located the suspects, taking them into custody.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

