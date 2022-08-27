81º

Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side

Multiple intersections have been closed due to the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday.

Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo.

According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track when the train came and ran him over, dismembering the man.

As the train stopped, it blocked several intersections across the West Side, including Zarzamora Street. Authorities are working to clear the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be as information becomes available.

