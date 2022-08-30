DoorDash, Texas Diaper Bank partner for free deliveries

The Texas Diaper Bank partnered up with DoorDash to reach clients in an innovative way while saving hundreds of dollars a week.

“I can’t tell you how much it’s impacted us, not just financially, but manpower,” said Jess Delgado, who serves as program director for the Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio.

The partnership was made possible through the online ordering app’s program Project Dash.

According to the nonprofit’s CEO, Jorge Medina, the initiative “empowers social impact organizations like ours to leverage DoorDash logistics to increase access to the most vulnerable communities we serve.”

For nearly three months, the Texas Diaper Bank has piloted the program and delivered 283 orders to clients within a 10-mile radius of their warehouse.

“It’s not like the typical DoorDash system where the client solicits the item,” Delgado said. “The process for the client is really easy. All they have to do is enroll in our program, and we take care of determining whether they are in that 10-mile radius.”

Ashley Rocha, a working mom of five, said the deliveries have provided financial peace of mind.

“With that being delivered, now it’s faster and it’s better for me,” Rocha said. “It gives me a time of when it’s going to be there.”

Rocha has been a client of the Texas Diaper Bank for the past six years.

“There were times where I didn’t have enough funds, or I didn’t have like no one to give me,” Rocha said. “They (have) always (been) there to provide.”

According to the Texas Diaper Bank, DoorDash’s Project Dash has served 300 children and more than 100 individuals needing menstrual products and about 40 clients in need of incontinence products.

“Our numbers from June the 20th to today, August 29th, we have distributed 105,000 diapers through our DoorDash program,” Delgado said.

“We are so grateful,” Delgado said about the partnership. “From our volunteers to our clients to our staff members, DoorDash really holds a special place in our hearts.”

The Texas Diaper Bank estimates the program will help save $10,000 a year on fuel and wear and tear for the nonprofit’s vehicles.

To learn more about the Texas Diaper Bank’s programs, click here.

To enroll as a client of the Texas Diaper Bank, click here.

