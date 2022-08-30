University Health, Bexar County to offer free flu shots during 4 drive-thru events

SAN ANTONIO – University Health and Bexar County are teaming up to offer free flu shots during drive-through clinics in September and October.

The shots will be offered to anyone 6 months and older, but advance registration is required.

“The focus on monkeypox and COVID-19 may distract us from the flu, but this respiratory virus is still among us – and could come back stronger this year,” University Health officials said in a press release.

Dr. Jason Bowling, University Health’s hospital epidemiologist, said that while flu cases have been down in the last two years, that may not be the case this year.

The lower cases were probably due to mask wearing and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Information coming out just recently is showing that Australia is having more influenza this year than they had in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, so we may see a rebound of influenza activity,” Bowling said.

Anyone interested in the free shots should register online for one of the following community events:

Saturday, Sept. 10: 8 a.m. – noon at Dub Farris Athletic Complex, located at 8400 North Loop 1604 West. This event is hosted by Commissioner Marialyn Barnard, Precinct 3

Saturday, Sept. 24: 8 a.m. – noon at Gustafson Stadium, located at 7001 Culebra Road. This event is hosted by Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, Precinct 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: 8 a.m. – noon at the Alamodome, located at 100 Montana Street (in Lot B or C on South Cherry Street). This event is hosted by Commissioner Tommy Calvert, Precinct 4

Saturday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. – noon at Southwest ISD, located at 11914 Dragon Lane (in the lot near the baseball field). This event is hosted by Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1.

