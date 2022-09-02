75º

Seguin police issue alert for missing 15-year-old

Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Krystal Martinez (Seguin Police Department)

SEGUIN, Texas4 p.m. Sept. 4 - Update: Krystal has been returned home to her family safely, Seguin police said.

The Seguin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old.

Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28.

She was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school on Monday.

Police said Krystal is believed to be in the company of friends and not in danger.

Krystal is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Seguin Police are asking anyone who sees an individual with Krystal’s resemblance or has any information on Krystal’s whereabouts to call 830-379-2123.

