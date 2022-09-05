Police searching for suspects in East Side gunfight

San Antonio police are searching for several suspects in a gunfight on the East Side.

According to Crime Stoppers, a 34-year-old victim was shot while waiting at a traffic light on May 3 near E. Drexel Avenue and S. Hackberry Street.

The shot came from a gunfight between three individuals farther down the street.

Police released two pictures of men who are believed to have been involved in the incident.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or by utilizing the P3 app, available in the Apple Store or on Google Play.

Calls and tips reported directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

