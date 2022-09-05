Crime Stoppers, police seek man who fired shots at employees after stealing from convenience store

Crime Stoppers is seeking information about the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at the Stop N Joy at 1902 Rigsby Ave on Aug. 25, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in an aggravated robbery at a Southeast Side convenience store.

It happened on Aug. 25 at the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Avenue, near the Pecan Valley Drive intersection.

Police said a man walked into the store just after 9 p.m., grabbed some items and then left without paying. Two employees followed him outside to confront him, but the man got into his car, pulled out a gun and fired several shots toward them and then drove away.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this crime.

Tips must be made by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or by utilizing the P3 app, available in the Apple Store or on Google Play.

