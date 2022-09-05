Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot

Suspect crashes into above-ground gas line behind San Antonio Home Depot.

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side.

San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.

The suspect was detained at the scene.

San Antonio Fire Department hazmat and CPS Energy crews are currently working on the gas line.

It’s currently unclear why the suspect was running from police.

