Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot

Crash occurred behind Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Suspect crashes into above-ground gas line behind San Antonio Home Depot. (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side.

San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.

The suspect was detained at the scene.

San Antonio Fire Department hazmat and CPS Energy crews are currently working on the gas line.

It’s currently unclear why the suspect was running from police.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

