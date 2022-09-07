San Antonio woman organizing flood relief for area where she’s from in Mexico

Woman organizes relief effort for those affected heavy rain that drenched much of the state of Coahuila

SAN ANTONIO – Rose Garza hopes what is now a desire to help flood victims in the state of Coahuila where she’s from will become an actual relief effort for the people who are still there.

Heavy rain last week drenched not only the border cities of Ciudad Acuña and Piedras Negras, but also the smaller communities further in, like Palau where she was born and Melchor Múzquiz, where she still has family.

“It just wouldn’t stop raining,” she said. “They weren’t expecting that much rain.”

Garza, who lives in San Antonio, said she was unable to just watch the news coverage and scroll through photos of the devastation and not do anything.

“Just wanted to do something for the people,” Garza said.

She said they have lost everything they own -- homes, vehicles, food, clothing, all the basic necessities.

“Everything that they had in their life,” Garza said. “Even the farm animals suffered.”

Ad

But she said turning good intentions into reality has been harder than she thought.

Garza said she’s still trying to organize a relief effort on social media, especially on Facebook. She also doesn’t have a drop-off location yet, however, Garza said she does have volunteers with vehicles willing to go to the affected areas.

Garza hopes to contact the Mexican Consulate and perhaps even Mexican restaurants in San Antonio that have a connection to Coahuila like herself.

She said anyone who can help or has any donations can email her at rosegarza247@gmail.com.

Garza also made a personal appeal in Spanish. You can watch her interview below: