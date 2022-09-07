80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio woman organizing flood relief for area where she’s from in Mexico

Rosa Garza urges others in SA from the state of Coahuila to join her

Jessie Degollado, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Flood relief, Mexico
Woman organizes relief effort for those affected heavy rain that drenched much of the state of Coahuila

SAN ANTONIO – Rose Garza hopes what is now a desire to help flood victims in the state of Coahuila where she’s from will become an actual relief effort for the people who are still there.

Heavy rain last week drenched not only the border cities of Ciudad Acuña and Piedras Negras, but also the smaller communities further in, like Palau where she was born and Melchor Múzquiz, where she still has family.

“It just wouldn’t stop raining,” she said. “They weren’t expecting that much rain.”

Garza, who lives in San Antonio, said she was unable to just watch the news coverage and scroll through photos of the devastation and not do anything.

“Just wanted to do something for the people,” Garza said.

She said they have lost everything they own -- homes, vehicles, food, clothing, all the basic necessities.

“Everything that they had in their life,” Garza said. “Even the farm animals suffered.”

But she said turning good intentions into reality has been harder than she thought.

Garza said she’s still trying to organize a relief effort on social media, especially on Facebook. She also doesn’t have a drop-off location yet, however, Garza said she does have volunteers with vehicles willing to go to the affected areas.

Garza hopes to contact the Mexican Consulate and perhaps even Mexican restaurants in San Antonio that have a connection to Coahuila like herself.

She said anyone who can help or has any donations can email her at rosegarza247@gmail.com.

Garza also made a personal appeal in Spanish. You can watch her interview below:

Rosa Garza spoke with KSAT's Jessie Degollado during an interview in Spanish on her relief effort organization.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jessie Degollado has been with KSAT since 1984. She is a general assignments reporter who covers a wide variety of stories. Raised in Laredo and as an anchor/reporter at KRGV in the Rio Grande Valley, Jessie is especially familiar with border and immigration issues. In 2007, Jessie also was inducted into the San Antonio Women's Hall of Fame.

email

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email