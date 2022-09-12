‘Hope is an action’: KSAT Community, San Antonio Food Bank host town hall discussion during Hunger Action Month

(SAFB, For KSAT use only)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank serves 100,000 individuals every week and provides 74,000,000 meals each year.

For the past four decades, its had a singular ongoing mission of fighting hunger and feeding hope in the 29 county service area of San Antonio.

September is Hunger Action Month, a time to centralize awareness around ending hunger. The San Antonio Food Bank focuses its efforts to ensure hope for community members who are in their season of need.

Join us Wednesday, September 14 at 2 p.m. for our Hunger Action Month town hall.

During this livestream we’ll be discussing ways to put hope into action and find out more about how the San Antonio Food Bank continues to combat food insecurity.

