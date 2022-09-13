Stabbing near Southpark Mall was the result of road rage, police say

One person was taken to the hospital and two others to San Antonio police headquarters after a road rage incident ended with a stabbing, police said.

Police believe it started when one driver cut off the other on South Zarzamora Street on the South Side.

One of the drivers followed the other trying to get him to pull over. He followed that driver into the parking lot of the Dick’s sporting goods store at South Park Mall where both men got out of their vehicles and got into a fight.

At some point, one of the men pulled out a knife, cut the other man in the neck and ran off.

An off-duty officer at the Dick’s store apprehended the suspect. A second suspect from the same vehicle was taken into custody a short time later at a convenience store near South Zarzamora and Interstate 35.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment but his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

All three men are believed to be in their mid-20s.

The suspects are being questioned by police. The stabbing suspect could be facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

