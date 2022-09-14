YMCA’s esports program hopes to provide opportunities for young gamers

The YMCA of Greater San Antonio is growing its presence in the world of esports.

SAN ANTONIO – The YMCA of Greater San Antonio is growing its presence in the world of esports.

The D.R. Semmes Family YMCA at Tripoint recently opened an esports center and it hopes it will provide young gamers both educational and career pathway opportunities.

The center is filled with gaming PC’s and consoles.

“We are going to provide esport leagues. In general, there’s education opportunities, colleges are giving scholarships for esports and then there’s different job opportunities with the industry exploding with esports,” Chris Saenz, esports director at the YMCA of Greater San Antonio said.

The YMCA launched its esports program back in January and has since hosted gaming events over the summer.

The YMCA offers an esports pass in addition to their membership. For players who are not members and want to use their center, they can get a one day pass.

