Man shot on West Side goes to nearby fire station for help, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. near a fire station on Culebra Road and North Zarzamora Street, not far from Woodlawn Lake.

According to police, a man showed up at the fire station wounded, saying he had been shot behind a Dollar Tree just across the street. That’s when, police say, as firefighters were tending to him, they heard additional gunshots.

Police said they are not sure whether someone was firing at the fire station, but it doesn’t appear that either the building or anyone inside was struck by the gunfire.

Investigators say they found both shell casings and a blood trail behind the Dollar Tree.

The wounded man was shot in his belly and was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police say they have a description of two men and a woman in a car who were behind the shooting. They think it may have stemmed from a drug deal.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.