Uvalde H-E-B location to undergo $10 million remodel

UVALDE – The H-E-B store in Uvalde is getting a $10-million facelift.

The Uvalde H-E-B location is getting a “remodel of the existing H-E-B store,” according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The $10 million upgrade will start on October 31 and is projected to be completed by May 26, 2023, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

After the recent Uvalde tragedy, the Butt family and H-E-B made a $10 million donation to help build a new elementary campus in Uvalde, according to a news release.

The H-E-B franchise will continue efforts to restore the community of Uvalde through its remodeling endeavor.

“Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people,” said H-E-B’s Chairman Charles Butt. “As we continue to mourn the tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event.