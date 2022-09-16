City of Boerne notifies residents of road closures due to film production Sept. 19-21

BOERNE, Texas – The city of Boerne might look a little like Hollywood next week. City officials are notifying residents that some city streets will be closed for a film production.

The intermittent road closures will start Monday and go through Wednesday so that locally owned Black Rifle Coffee can film a project they expect to release in time for Veterans Day.

The filming will primarily take place in the downtown areas. Residents are encouraged not to park along Main Street during the film times.

The following information was provided by the City of Boerne:

Monday’s Film Schedule and Closures:

7 to 9:30 a.m. - Main Plaza: W. Blanco Road will be closed from The Dienger Trading Co. building to the intersection of W. San Antonio Street. W. San Antonio Street will be closed from Main Street to Breckenridge Street.

3:15 to 5:45 p.m. - E. Theissen Street in Front of Turn Verein: E. Theissen Street will be closed from Pecan Street to Turner Avenue, as will any side streets feeding into Theissen Street along this stretch.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. - Stahl Street: Rosewood Avenue will be closed from the mid-300 block east of St. John’s Lutheran Church to Plant Street. Stahl will be closed from 126 Stahl Street to Rosewood Avenue. Filming Monday evening will not impact the Boerne High School Homecoming Parade on Blanco Road.

City of Boerne Road Closures Sept. 19, 2022 (City of Boerne)

Tuesday’s Film Schedule and Closures:

9 to 11 a.m. - Main Street and River Road: A section of both Main Street and River Road will be closed at the intersection. Main Street will be closed from Theissen Street to Evergreen Road. River Road will be closed from Pecan Street to Main Street. Drivers are encouraged to utilize the multiple detour options available. High-profile truck and 18-wheelers will be rerouted via Oak Park on the south and via Blanco Road on the north.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Veterans Plaza: A section of Main Street between Highland Avenue and Hosack Street will be closed to traffic. Drivers are encouraged to utilize the multiple detour options available. High-profile trucks and 18-wheelers will be rerouted via Oak Park on the south -and via Blanco Road on the north.

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Main Street and E. San Antonio Street in front of Black Rifle Coffee: A section of Main Street between Rosewood Avenue and Blanco Road will be closed to traffic as will a portion of E. San Antonio Street. Drivers can access Watt Street or the Kendall County Courthouse lot to detour to their destination. High-profile trucks and 18-wheelers will be rerouted via Oak Park on the south and via Blanco Rd on the north.

City of Boerne Road Closures Sept. 20, 2022 (City of Boerne)

Wednesday’s Film Schedule and Closures:

8 to 1:30 p.m. - Water Street south of Bandera Road: From approximately 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., an approximate two-block stretch of Bandera Road near Water Street will close for short intervals. Then for several hours, film crews will be utilizing Water Street. Before 10 a.m., drivers can utilize side streets in the area to detour to their destination. After 10 a.m., traffic on Water Street will be released between takes. High-profile trucks and 18-wheelers are encouraged to use the South Main Street or Johns Road exits to access Main Street, otherwise they will be rerouted via Norris Lane to return to I-10.

City of Boerne Road Closures Sept. 21, 2022 (City of Boerne)

You can find more information about the closures and a map showing alternate routes on the city’s website.