Driver rescued after rolling vehicle over multiple times on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rescued from her car after it rolled over multiple times in a crash on the Northeast Side on Friday morning.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on East Evans Road west of Green Mountain Road.

The woman told KSAT that her car started to fishtail, possibly due to a blowout, and she lost control of it while traveling on Evans Road. The car rolled over several times, landing in a wooded area.

Another driver stopped to help her and called authorities.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and helped her out of her car. The woman did not appear to have suffered a major injury.

