Man, woman found dead in East Side home after apparent murder-suicide, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The parents of two teens were found dead in their East Side home after an ongoing dispute led to an apparent murder-suicide, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 700 block of Burleson Street, near Pine and Willow Streets.

Officers were initially called to the home for a shooting after being notified by one of the couple’s two teenage sons.

When police arrived, they found the teens’ parents -- a 43-year-old man and woman -- deceased from gunshot wounds.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from an ongoing argument, and authorities said the husband shot his wife multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

Their two teenage sons are still inside of the home, but police said they’ll be staying with other family members.

More details are limited at this time. This is a breaking story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.