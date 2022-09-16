Man stabbed in neck during altercation inside West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another is on the run after an altercation turned into a stabbing at a West Side apartment early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of West Woodlawn, not far from Interstate 10 and Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, the victim, a 34-year-old man, was hanging out with the 38-year-old male suspect at a woman’s second-story apartment when an argument turned into a fight. That’s when, police say, the suspect stabbed the man in the neck.

Police said the suspect fled on foot. He has not been found.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD did not say exactly what the argument was about.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.