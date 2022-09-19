Comal County Fair and Rodeo kicks off this week with live music, free admission on Wednesday

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Wednesday.

Described as the largest county fair in central Texas, the event takes place from Sept. 21-25 at 701 E. Common Street in New Braunfels.

Admission is free on opening day, which takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday. On Sunday, visitors can bring a canned food item to support the local food bank in exchange for free entry.

Children ages 6 and younger get free admission throughout the festivities. Children ages 6 to 11 years are $5 and anyone 12 and older is $10. Active duty military members are $5 on Saturday with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased here.

Admission to get into the grounds is separate from the admission required to see the rodeo and entertainment.

Comal County Fair and Rodeo hours:

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Grounds open 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. (No exhibit halls open)

Free Admission

Featured entertainment: DJ Stan Elliot

Thursday, Sept. 22

Grounds open 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Featured entertainment: County Line Band and Monte Good

Friday, Sept. 23

Grounds open 8 a.m. - 12 a.m.

School-age students are free until 6 p.m.

Featured entertainment: Scotty Alexander will open for Kevin Fowler.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Grounds open 8 a.m. - 1 a.m.

$5 admission for active duty military with ID

Featured entertainment: Bonnie Lang, Gary Glenn and the 20X Band and Gabe Garcia

Sunday, Sept. 25

Grounds open 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Free admission. Fairgoers are encouraged to bring in a non-perishable food donation for the food bank.

Featured entertainment: Mario Flores, Soda Creek and the Jeremy Richards Band

The Heart of America Carnival will help kick off the Comal County Fair and Rodeo Thursday. Live music will be offered every day of the event.

PRCA Rodeo performances will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be an open bull riding competition at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Mutton Bustin will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday. A full list of events for the fair and rodeo can be found here.

A livestock show, baby barnyard and other interesting exhibits will be available throughout the week.

Free parking will be available at the Schlitterbahn Surfenberg parking lot and free shuttle service will be available from the lot to the fairgrounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.