Man arrested for making terroristic threats to two San Antonio parochial schools

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested Friday night after he made terroristic threats to two parochial schools, an arrest affidavit said.

Hayden Taylor Kuwamura made threatening and alarming statements to teachers and staff at St. Mary’s Hall and Central Catholic High School, according to the affidavit.

According to a witness, Kuwamura went to St. Mary’s Hall stating he would “take out the coaches” before going to Central Catholic High School and “finishing the job.”

The 25-year-old man then showed the witness multiple photos of guns and claimed he had a gun in his car, according to the affidavit.

Though the witness did not physically see the suspect with a gun, he did fear Kuwamura would be capable of following through on those threats.

Kuwamura also stated: “that for everyone he killed he was going to have a tally marks tattooed on him,” according to the affidavit.

Central Catholic High School confirmed in a letter to parents that Kuwamura did stop by the high school over summer break, requesting a tour.

However, Central Catholic did not raise concerns as the suspect was non-threatening, and the school had undergone renovations since he graduated from the school.

Kuwamura was released from jail Monday on bond and is facing three charges of terroristic threats, according to online court records.

You can read the letter from Central Catholic below: