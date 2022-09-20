Voter registration deadline 3 weeks away

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 general election is just three weeks away, on Oct. 11.

Are you ready to cast your ballot?

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day, and Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen says the county is seeing “a lot of activity” in advance of the election. The county has 1.2 million registered voters so far, and 1,100 people signed up during the week of Sep. 12 to 19.

READ MORE: How to register to vote in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The deadline is Oct. 11

While you generally need to register to vote only once, you will need to update your registration if you have moved or changed your name. If you have a Texas Driver’s License, you can do that online through the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

First time registrations, though, must be submitted with a paper application. And though the form asks for either a driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number, Callanen recommends writing down both to make things easier if you ever need to apply for a mail ballot.

While the Secretary of State’s website also allows you to check the status of your voter registration, it’s not the official record, which is maintained by your local county.

Bexar County has its own online registration check system.

Early voting for the midterm election begins Oct. 24.