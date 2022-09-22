SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects who killed man in road-rage shooting

Mark Isaiah Maldonado Jr. (on right) was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Friday, Sept. 16. Pictured on the left is the suspects' vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed during a road rage incident last week and authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects responsible.

Mark Isaiah Maldonado Jr. was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Friday, Sept. 16 in the 6200 block of W. Commerce, according to San Antonio police.

Maldonado was driving his pickup truck, heading westbound when a male driver with a female passenger in a gray, four-door sedan began shooting at him.

Authorities said Maldonado was struck by the gunfire multiple times and died after being taken to an area hospital.

The suspects drove away from the scene and police are still searching for them.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any tip that helps lead to an arrest.

