What election questions do you have? We want to try & bring you some answers

What election questions do you have? KSAT 12 wants to try & bring you some answers.

The form collecting questions is located at the bottom of this introductory text. If you're having issues submitting an entry, you can email insiders@ksat.com.

As Election Day on Nov. 8 approaches, you can expect more election coverage from your local KSAT journalists. We’re here to keep you informed on what you need to know.

We’re also here to connect you with resources or information that’s important to you during this time. Whether you have questions about how to register to vote, how to apply for a ballot by mail or questions about election system security, we want to hear them.

The KSAT newsroom may not get to answer all of the election questions submitted below, but we’ll do our best to bring you answers in a timely fashion.

📅 Key election dates to keep in mind:

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Last day to register to vote ( - Last day to register to vote ( here’s how you can register by the deadline

Monday, Oct. 24 - First day of early voting

Friday, Oct. 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (must be received, not postmarked by this date)

Friday, Nov. 4 - Last day of early voting

Tuesday, Nov. 8 - Election Day. Absentee/mail-in ballots must be postmarked or delivered by hand by 7 p.m. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the 5th day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the 6th day after Election Day.

