Are you voting for the first time this election? We want to hear from you

KSAT 12 is working on a story on first-time voters and would love to include your experience.

The deadline to register to vote for the 2022 Texas midterms is less than a month away on Oct. 11, and at KSAT we’re starting to ramp up coverage around elections to keep you informed.

One story we’re interested in covering that can be told every election season but is unique each time is the story of first-time voters. The action of participating in the democratic process is the same but the experiences or motivations may vary from person to person.

So if you’ve recently become a U.S. citizen, will be 18 years old by Election Day, just moved to Texas or are feeling more civically engaged than ever before, we want to hear from you and have you shape this story.

