Watch Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke debate on Sept. 30, join discussion on KSAT.com

KSAT 12 will broadcast and livestream the debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and host a virtual watch party for KSAT Insiders in this article’s comments.
The debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is hosted by Nexstar Media Group and will have KSAT anchor Steve Spriester as a panelist.
Read before you go:
- What does the Texas governor do? The governor is the chief executive of Texas and is elected by citizens every four years. The governor can sign and veto bills passed by the state legislature, serve as commander-in-chief of the state’s military forces, and convene special sessions of the legislature, among other things.
- How did Nexstar Media Group arrange the debate? Nexstar Media used a set of criteria to determine which candidates were eligible to participate, including a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, non-partisan poll leading up to the election. The candidates also needed to have raised at least $50,000 in campaign contributions to be eligible. Read more here.
- Will there be more debates between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke? Abbott has said the Sept. 30 debate will be the only one he’ll participate in ahead of the November election. Meanwhile, O’Rourke is pushing for more.