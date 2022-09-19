Watch Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke debate on Sept. 30, join discussion on KSAT.com

KSAT 12 will host a virtual debate watch party in the comments section at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

KSAT 12 will broadcast and livestream the debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and host a virtual watch party for KSAT Insiders in this article’s comments.

The debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is hosted by Nexstar Media Group and will have KSAT anchor Steve Spriester as a panelist.

If you’d like to join your local community for the virtual debate watch party, sign up for a reminder below. 💭

Read before you go: