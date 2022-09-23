Repeat offender of domestic violence sentenced to 52 years in prison

Steve Herrera, 41, was sentenced to 52 years in prison after he was found guilty of continuous family violence.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Thursday sentenced a man who repeatedly assaulted a woman to 52 years in prison.

Steve Herrera, 41, was found guilty on Tuesday on a charge of continuous family violence, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Trial evidence showed that Herrera and the victim had been in a relationship for years, and during that time he assaulted her numerous times. One of the assaults happened in April 2017, when the victim was pregnant and continued two years later. One of the attacks was witnessed by the couple’s children, the DA’s office said.

While he was in custody, Herrera continued to harass the victim, the DA’s office said.

Because he was charged as a habitual offender, Herrera faced a minimum of 25 years in prison, but the jury decided on 52 years.

“This jury’s verdict should send a strong message to abusers that the people of Bexar County do not tolerate domestic violence. This survivor remained strong throughout this process, including delays caused by the COVID shutdown of our courts. Her strength on the stand clearly had an impact on the jury. They heard her. They spoke for her,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “I also want to recognize the hard work and commitment of our team who always put the safety of our community first.”

