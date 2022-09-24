Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, said San Antonio police.

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, a man attempting to turn right onto the West Loop 1604 North Access Road crashed into a concrete barrier, said SAPD.

According to police, three children were inside the vehicle, and they all were injured.

Two children inside the car, 12 and 16 years old, sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital, said SAPD. A six-year-old passenger also broke their left arm and femur in the crash.

Police say the man admitted to having been drinking alcoholic beverages before the crash. However, he refused to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

The 38-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of Intoxication Assault, DWI with Child, Endangering a Child, and Unlawful Carrying Weapons.