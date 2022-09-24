83º

Local News

SAPD: Witnesses follow robbery suspects after man is left beaten

According to police, concerned citizen followed robbery suspects in their vehicle and reported updates on their location

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Police, Robbery
Police lights generic

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested Friday after a 56-year-old man was beaten and robbed over a cell phone, said San Antonio police.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, two 23-year-old men got into an argument with a man over a cell phone on the 2100 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, the suspects severely beat the man before taking his cell phone along with several hundred dollars in cash and fleeing on foot.

Two “concerned citizens” who witnessed the robbery followed the men in their vehicle, providing police with updates on their location, said SAPD.

Responding patrol officers were able to locate and detain both suspects and recover the victim’s cell phone and cash. Both suspects were taken to the robbery office for questioning before being booked for robbery, said SAPD.

Police say the 56-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition for treatment.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email