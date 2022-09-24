SAPD: Witnesses follow robbery suspects after man is left beaten

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested Friday after a 56-year-old man was beaten and robbed over a cell phone, said San Antonio police.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, two 23-year-old men got into an argument with a man over a cell phone on the 2100 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, the suspects severely beat the man before taking his cell phone along with several hundred dollars in cash and fleeing on foot.

Two “concerned citizens” who witnessed the robbery followed the men in their vehicle, providing police with updates on their location, said SAPD.

Responding patrol officers were able to locate and detain both suspects and recover the victim’s cell phone and cash. Both suspects were taken to the robbery office for questioning before being booked for robbery, said SAPD.

Police say the 56-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition for treatment.