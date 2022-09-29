Churchill High School student arrested after being caught with weapon on campus

SAN ANTONIO – A student at Churchill High School was arrested Thursday after school officials said he was found with a weapon on campus.

In a letter sent out to parents by Principal Todd Bloomer, he said another student reported it to a teacher before school administration and the North East Police Department were notified.

Police were soon able to track down the student with the weapon and place him under arrest. His name has not been released and authorities haven’t specified what type of weapon he had.

The student told police he “had no ill intentions” with the weapon and was holding it for someone else. According to Bloomer, the student will face “serious school consequences” and criminal charges.

There is no active threat to the school and officials said they believe this was an isolated incident, though the investigation will continue.

Bloomer is urging parents to speak with their children about bringing prohibited items to school, including weapons or other items that could invoke fear.

“We take all instances like this seriously and consequences will be given to anyone who brings these items. We ask again that you please continue to discuss school safety with your children. If they see something that isn’t right, please report it to administrators or a teacher,” Bloomer said in the letter. “This is another case where ‘if you see something, say something,’ works. We applaud the student who came forward to let us know something might be on our campus that could be a danger.”

Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to contact the school at 210-356-0005.

Also on KSAT: