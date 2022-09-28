63º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

New Braunfels High School student arrested in connection with lockdown at campus

15-year-old boy accused of calling in fake tip about someone on campus with a gun; he is being held in the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: New Braunfels, New Braunfels High School
New Braunfels High School placed on lockdown for hours after receiving threat ultimately deemed not credible

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year-old New Braunfels High School student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation determined that he called in a false tip about a threat at the school that resulted in a lockdown and a full-scale response from various agencies.

The boy is being held in the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center, a news release said. He is charged with false alarm or report, a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, more than 100 officers responded to the school on Sept. 8 after someone reported a tip about a person on campus with a gun, which prompted the lockdown. After a thorough search of the campus, it was determined that the tip was not credible and that the information that had been given was false.

Detectives with the NBPD Criminal Investigations Division investigated the source of tip, which led them to the juvenile, who was arrested without incident.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email