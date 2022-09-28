New Braunfels High School student arrested in connection with lockdown at campus

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year-old New Braunfels High School student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation determined that he called in a false tip about a threat at the school that resulted in a lockdown and a full-scale response from various agencies.

The boy is being held in the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center, a news release said. He is charged with false alarm or report, a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, more than 100 officers responded to the school on Sept. 8 after someone reported a tip about a person on campus with a gun, which prompted the lockdown. After a thorough search of the campus, it was determined that the tip was not credible and that the information that had been given was false.

Detectives with the NBPD Criminal Investigations Division investigated the source of tip, which led them to the juvenile, who was arrested without incident.

