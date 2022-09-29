13-year-old San Antonio boy reported missing found safe, SAPD says

Aiden Anthony Guevara was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in the 200 block of Bradford Ave., not far from Culebra Road and North General McMullen Drive, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – Updated Friday at 4:09 p.m.:

Aiden Anthony Guevara has been located and he is safe, San Antonio police said Friday.

San Antonio police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared on Wednesday on the West Side.

Aiden Anthony Guevara was last seen in the 200 block of Bradford Ave., not far from Culebra Road and North General McMullen Drive, police said.

He is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown, straight hair that’s in a buzz cut.

Police said he is right-handed and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, camouflaged pants and Timberland boots.

He was riding a black beach cruiser bicycle at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.