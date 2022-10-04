Neighbors call for safety measures after deadly speed-related crash

Residents of an East Side neighborhood ask for additional safety measures after a truck is nearly pushed into a home following a fatal crash.

Just after midnight Monday, a man was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into a parked pickup truck, according to SAPD.

The 45-year-old man was ejected and died at the scene on the 500 block of South Pine.

The impact from the crash sent a parked pickup truck through a front yard into a porch and a second parked truck.

“If that house wouldn’t have had those pillars, it would have gone straight into their house,” said Gabriel Martinez, a South Pine resident.

The family who owns the first parked truck hit told KSAT they rarely leave the vehicle in the street.

The family said they didn’t realize where their truck had gone until stepping outside.

“My husband looks out the window, and he’s like somebody stole my truck. My truck is gone. And the truck was parked right here, and we came out and looked, and it was in my neighbor’s front porch,” said Mandy Helberg.

Multiple residents said they have issues with speeding and reckless driving in the area.

“I think a lot of people do just blow through the stop sign because they know it’s a four-way stop. People don’t Slow down I take my kids to the park to go bike riding instead of here,” said Martinez

Martinez, Helberg, and others we spoke to off camera explained that they want added safety measures and hope to have speed bumps installed.

They plan on speaking to District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez in the coming days to start the process.

“We talked to the neighbors down the street, and we all agree that we need to get a petition and get signatures around the neighborhood,” said Helberg.