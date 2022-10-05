Happy ‘Croctober’: Crocs giving away tens of thousands of pairs in honor of 20th anniversary

This month marks “Croctober” for Crocs, and they’re celebrating by giving away pairs of shoes to tens of thousands of fans.

Crocs says that from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central Time, fans can visit their website and sign up for the giveaway. People can enter the giveaway daily through Friday, Oct. 7, and those who don’t win can sign up the following day.

Those who keep re-entering have “better and better chances,” according to a Facebook post.

Click here during the allotted time frame to enter.

Crocs says it is holding the giveaway in celebration of its 20 years in business. The whole month of “Croctober” calls for deals and “fan-centric experiences,” leading up to Croc Day on Oct. 23.

“Croctober is one of our most favorite times of the year – a time to recognize our fans, many of whom have supported us unconditionally since the beginning and who live at the heart of our brand,” Crocs CMO Heidi Cooley said in a news release. “Over the last two decades, as we’ve grown up they have too, and together we’ve created a global comfort revolution. This Croctober proves there’s no better time to reflect on an incredible 20 years, to celebrate what makes each one of us unique and to build on the momentum to continue inviting fans to Come As You Are for generations to come!”

