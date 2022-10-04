Barbie Malibu Truck Tour stopping at San Antonio’s Shops at La Cantera this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Hey Barbie fans, the 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is making a stop in San Antonio.

The pop-up will be at the Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. outside Barnes & Noble.

The truck will be selling retro-inspired merchandise in honor of the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie, a news release states.

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

Some of the items include:

Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket.

Pink Barbie-logo hoodie.

Tie Dye bucket hat.

Ringer T-shirt

Embroidered patch set.

Enamel pin set.

Burlap shopper tote.

Stainless thermal bottle.

Beach towel.

Malibu Barbie necklace

Malibu Barbie-logo mug.

The release states that the items will range from $12 to $75.

You can see a few of the offered items below:

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

Also trending: