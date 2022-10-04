Barbie Malibu Truck Tour stopping at San Antonio’s Shops at La Cantera this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Hey Barbie fans, the 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is making a stop in San Antonio.
The pop-up will be at the Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. outside Barnes & Noble.
The truck will be selling retro-inspired merchandise in honor of the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie, a news release states.
Some of the items include:
Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket.
Pink Barbie-logo hoodie.
Tie Dye bucket hat.
Ringer T-shirt
Embroidered patch set.
Enamel pin set.
Burlap shopper tote.
Stainless thermal bottle.
Beach towel.
Malibu Barbie necklace
Malibu Barbie-logo mug.
The release states that the items will range from $12 to $75.
You can see a few of the offered items below:
Also trending:
Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.