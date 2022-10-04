Whataburger debuts breakfast bowl, new milkshake for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger has released two new menu items for the fall season.

The San Antonio-based burger chain on Monday said it is offering breakfast bowls and white chocolate raspberry shakes for a limited time.

The bowl includes a biscuit, scrambled eggs, two hashbrowns, gravy and shredded cheese with the choice of sausage or bacon.

“The Whataburger Breakfast Bowl is a savory and satisfying serving that delivers the quality and freshness guests have come to expect from us,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “For those truly on the go, Whataburger’s convenient app includes order-ahead options, so this convenient bowl is ready to roll when you are.”

On the dessert side, the shake includes a combination of white chocolate and tart raspberry flavors.

Scheffler called it the “perfect balance” that’s “love at first sip.”

Both items will be available for a limited time, and prices and availability will vary by market.

The breakfast bowls will be available during breakfast hours, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake (Whataburger)

