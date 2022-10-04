Whataburger debuts breakfast bowl, new milkshake for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger has released two new menu items for the fall season.
The San Antonio-based burger chain on Monday said it is offering breakfast bowls and white chocolate raspberry shakes for a limited time.
The bowl includes a biscuit, scrambled eggs, two hashbrowns, gravy and shredded cheese with the choice of sausage or bacon.
“The Whataburger Breakfast Bowl is a savory and satisfying serving that delivers the quality and freshness guests have come to expect from us,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “For those truly on the go, Whataburger’s convenient app includes order-ahead options, so this convenient bowl is ready to roll when you are.”
On the dessert side, the shake includes a combination of white chocolate and tart raspberry flavors.
Scheffler called it the “perfect balance” that’s “love at first sip.”
Both items will be available for a limited time, and prices and availability will vary by market.
The breakfast bowls will be available during breakfast hours, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
